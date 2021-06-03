Delong Group and New Tianjin Steel to expand steel and coking capacities in Indonesia

Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:35:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hebei Province, China-based Delong Group and New Tianjin Steel are cooperating in two projects to further develop steelmaking capacity in Indonesia, in connection with China’s One Belt, One Road policy, as announced by the two companies in question.

New Tianjin Steel - a subsidiary of Delong Group, Tsingshan Group and Risun Group - has signed a contract to build Detian Coking Project - the expansion project of the first phase of Dexin Iron and Steel, together supporting facilities such as gas purifiers. The annual output of the new coke plant will reach 4.7 million mt.

At the moment, the crude steel capacities of Dexin Iron and Steel are 3.5 million mt. Under the first phase of the expansion project they will reach 6 million mt per year.

Delong Group president Ding Liguo said that Delong Group and New Tianjin Steel will be partners in the 20 million mt steelmaking project and 10 million mt capacity coking plants in total in Indonesia.