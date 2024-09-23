CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 4% in September

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 2.1 million units in September this year, up 4.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.1 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics issued by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In September, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 1.1 million units, up 47.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.3 percent month on month, with the market share of NEVs reaching 52.4 percent in the given month.