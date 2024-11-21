CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 30% in Nov 1-17

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.106 million units in the November 1-17 period this year, up 30.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to November 17, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 18.942 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the November 1-17 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 581,000 units, up 66.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to November 17, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.909 million units, up 41.0 percent year on year.