CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 29% in Nov 1-24

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.638 million units in the November 1-24 period this year, up 29.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to November 24, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 19.474 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the November 1-24 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 867,000 units, up 68.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to November 24, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 9.195 million units, up 42.0 percent year on year.