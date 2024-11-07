CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 16% in October

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 2.361 million units in October this year, up 16 percent year on year, while increasing by 12 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics issued by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to October 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 17.936 million units, up four percent year on year.

In October, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 1.284 million units, up 67 percent year on year, while increasing by 14 percent month on month.

In the current year up to October 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.416 million units, up 41 percent year on year.