CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to reach 2.4 million units in Nov

Friday, 22 November 2024 09:43:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 2.4 million units in November this year, up 15.4 percent year on year, while up 6.1 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to total 1.28 million units in November, with the market penetration of NEVs estimated to reach 53.3 percent in the month in question.

According to dealers, the firm trend of sales in late October continued into early November and passenger vehicle retail sales in November will likely perform well in the given month.


Tags: China Far East 

