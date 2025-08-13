 |  Login 
Coking plants in Shandong to reduce production due to military parade

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 10:00:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Due to the approach of the military parade on September to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, some coking plants in China’s Shandong Province are required to implement production halts. In particular, from August 16 to 25 coking plants in Shandong Province will be required to halt production by 30 percent, while from August 26 to September 3 the plants in question will have to halt production by 50 percent. Production activities will resume as normal on September 4.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

