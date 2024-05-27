Cleveland-Cliffs sets new emissions reduction targets

Monday, 27 May 2024 12:37:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based mining company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has shared its new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target. The company also pointed out that it has already managed to succeed in reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 25 percent compared to 2017 levels, well ahead of its original schedule to achieve that target by 2030.

With the support of the current and planned investments in its steelmaking processes, Cleveland-Cliffs aims to cut its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity per metric ton of crude steel by 30 percent by 2035, and its Scope 3 emissions intensity per metric ton of crude steel by 20 percent by 2035.

As SteelOrbis reported earlier, the company announced back in March this year that the US Department of Energy would provide new fundings for its two decarbonization projects, under which it will replace its blast furnace with a hydrogen-ready direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and two electric melting furnaces at Middletown and two of its natural-gas fired high-temperature slab reheat furnaces with four electrified induction slab reheat furnaces at Butler Works.