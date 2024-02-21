﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.64 percent in early February

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 13:53:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early February (February 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0699 million mt, up 2.64 percent compared to late January (January 21-31) this year.

In late January this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0166 million mt, down 3.69 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased sharply due to long Chinese New Year holiday (February 9-16). As of February 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.1002 million mt, increasing by 2.901 million mt or 23.78 percent compared to January 31.


