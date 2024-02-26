﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.5 percent in mid-February

Monday, 26 February 2024 11:21:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-February (February 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1009 million mt, up 1.5 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.

In early February this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0699 million mt, up 2.64 percent compared to late January (January 21-31).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased significantly as demand from downstream users did not improve. As of February 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.9789 million mt, increasing by 2.8472 million mt or 17.65 percent compared to February 10.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

World crude steel output down 1.6 percent in January

23 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.64 percent in early February

21 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.69 percent in late January

07 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in January

06 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal increases steel output in 2023, sales fall

05 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

26 Jan | Steel News

World crude steel output down 0.1 percent in 2023

25 Jan | Steel News