CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.5 percent in mid-February

Monday, 26 February 2024 11:21:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-February (February 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1009 million mt, up 1.5 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.

In early February this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0699 million mt, up 2.64 percent compared to late January (January 21-31).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased significantly as demand from downstream users did not improve. As of February 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.9789 million mt, increasing by 2.8472 million mt or 17.65 percent compared to February 10.