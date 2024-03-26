CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.51 percent in mid-March

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:04:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-March (March 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0476 million mt, down 0.51 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.

In early March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.058 million mt, down 3.38 percent compared to late February (February 21-29) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased slightly. As of March 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 19.5337 million mt, increasing by 9,700 mt or 0.05 percent compared to March 10.