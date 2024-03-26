﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.51 percent in mid-March

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:04:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-March (March 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0476 million mt, down 0.51 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.

In early March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.058 million mt, down 3.38 percent compared to late February (February 21-29) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased slightly. As of March 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 19.5337 million mt, increasing by 9,700 mt or 0.05 percent compared to March 10.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

German crude steel output increases by 4.6 percent in January-February

25 Mar | Steel News

World crude steel output up 3.7 percent in February

22 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 1.6% in Jan-Feb despite unexpectedly weak post-holiday demand

18 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.38 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 42.5 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.38 percent in late February

06 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News