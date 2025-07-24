 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 2.1% in mid-July, stocks also increase

Thursday, 24 July 2025 09:49:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-July (July 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.141million mt, up 2.1 percent compared to early July (July 1-10) this year.   

In early July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.097 million mt, down 1.5 percent compared to late June (June 21-30) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of July 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.66 million mt, increasing by 3.9 percent compared to July 10.


