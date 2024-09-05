Chinese steelmaker Jianlong mulls investment in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan government-owned investment company Kazakh Invest has announced that Chinese steelmaker Jianlong Group is considering establishing a steel plant in Kazakhstan.

Accordingly, during a meeting between the representatives of the two companies, Jianlong stated that they are exploring the options to make an investment for the construction of a new plant to produce steel and steel products in Kazakhstan. While the location of the production site has not been disclosed, reports indicate that the Chinese steelmaker sees huge potential in Kazakhstan’s industry.

“We are introducing a new approach to attracting investments, where we identify priority industries, taking into account the country’s competitive advantages, which is steel production. We plan to attract investors with ready-made investment proposals in these industries. In this regard, we are ready to provide the necessary assistance in finding potential projects for producing steel and further processing steel products,” Azamat Kozhanov, managing director of Kazakh Invest, stated.