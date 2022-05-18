﻿
English
China’s YongGang produces world’s largest diameter bloom

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 13:55:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that Chinese steelmaker YongGang has produced the largest round bloom in the world with 1,200 mm diameter.

The four-strand bloom casting machine supplied by Danieli was commissioned on March 26. Two of the four strands cast 1,200 mm diameter blooms, while the other two strands are equipped to cast rounds of one meter in diameter. The caster is designed to produce round blooms ranging from 700 to 1,200 mm and has an annual production capacity exceeding one million mt. 

Both these blooms are intended to meet the growing demand for components required in the production of renewable energy products with low-alloy steel grades, for wind-turbine towers, gearboxes and shaft bearings.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

