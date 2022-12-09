﻿
China's steel industry PPI decreases by 18.7 percent in Nov

Friday, 09 December 2022 12:15:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector declined by 18.7 percent year on year, with the declining pace 2.4 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in October this year, while down 1.9 percent month on month, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the first 11 months this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 5.0 percent year on year, with the declining pace 1.5 percentage points faster than recorded in the first 10 months.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) decreased by 1.3 percent year on year in November, while it rose by 0.1 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in November, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices decreased by 0.6 percent year on year and remained stable compared to October.

In the first 11 months this year, China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 4.6 percent year on year, while the industrial producers’ purchase prices rose by 6.7 percent year on year.


