 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel exports up in August from July, up 20.6% in January-August

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 12:22:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 9.495 million mt, up 21.3 percent month on month and rising by 14.6 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Since there are more trade barriers being implemented against China’s steel exports, China’s exporters are seizing the window to ship intensively, which may exert a negative impact on exports in the future.

In the January-August period this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 20.6 percent year on year to 70.575 million mt. The pace of the increase was 1.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first seven months of the year, which was 21.8 percent.

China’s finished steel imports totaled 509,000 mt in August, up 0.8 percent month on month and declining by 20.5 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the current year, China imported 4.631 million mt of finished steel, declining by 8.4 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s stainless steel exports up 15.7 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 10.3 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 28.4% in Jan-July, down in July from June

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s coke exports increase by 20.2 percent in Jan-July

19 Aug | Steel News

China's steel exports down in July from June, up 21.8% in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

China's coal imports increase by 13.3 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 31.2% in H1, down in June from May

22 Jul | Steel News

China's coal imports up 12.5 percent in January-June

15 Jul | Steel News

China's steel exports down in June from May, up 24 percent in H1

12 Jul | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 12.77 percent in January-May

26 Jun | Steel News