China's steel exports up in August from July, up 20.6% in January-August

In August this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 9.495 million mt, up 21.3 percent month on month and rising by 14.6 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Since there are more trade barriers being implemented against China’s steel exports, China’s exporters are seizing the window to ship intensively, which may exert a negative impact on exports in the future.

In the January-August period this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 20.6 percent year on year to 70.575 million mt. The pace of the increase was 1.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first seven months of the year, which was 21.8 percent.

China’s finished steel imports totaled 509,000 mt in August, up 0.8 percent month on month and declining by 20.5 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the current year, China imported 4.631 million mt of finished steel, declining by 8.4 percent year on year.