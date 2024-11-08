 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel exports up 10.1% in Oct from Sept, up 23.3% in Jan-Oct

Friday, 08 November 2024 10:23:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 11.182 million mt, up 10.1 percent month on month and rising by 40.8 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

The appreciation of the Chinese currency and increasing trade frictions may exert a negative impact on China’s steel exports during the remainder of the current year.

In the January-October period this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 23.3 percent year on year to 91.893 million mt. The pace of the increase was 2.1 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in the first nine months of the year, which was 21.2 percent.

China’s finished steel imports totaled 536,000 mt in October, down 3.2 percent month on month and declining by 20.0 percent year on year. In the first ten months of the current year, China imported 5.721 million mt of finished steel, declining by 10.1 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China's coal imports rise by 13.5 percent in January-October

08 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 14.2 percent in January-September

07 Nov | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 19.75 percent in Jan-Sept

04 Nov | Steel News

China’s coke exports rise by 5.9 percent in Jan-Sept

23 Oct | Steel News

China's coal imports increase by 11.9 percent in January-September

15 Oct | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 18.02 percent in January-August

25 Sep | Steel News

China's coal imports increase by 11.8 percent in January-August

11 Sep | Steel News

China's steel exports up in August from July, up 20.6% in January-August

10 Sep | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 15.7 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 10.3 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News