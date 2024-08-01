China’s Shagang Group begins ultra-thin cast strip production

China’s largest private steelmaker Shagang Group has commissioned its three new Castrip lines at its plant in Zhangjiagang in collaboration with US-based Castrip and UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, according to a statement released by the latter. Following the installation of the new lines, the Chinese steelmaker is now operating a total of four Castrip lines.

Each having a production capacity of 500,000 mt per year, these ultra-compact and energy-efficient Castrip lines will allow Shagang to produce highly flexible ultra-thin cast strips with widths of 1,345 mm-1,680 mm and 0.7 mm-1.9 mm in thickness. As a result, the company will be able to produce value-added steel grades suitable for many applications.

Primetals stated that the Castrip line eliminates the need for reheating the strip and produces the strip close to net shape, lowering the amount of rolling force needed to meet product requirements. Thus, it is an attractive alternative for steelmakers seeking to decarbonize their operations.