China’s Sanbao to produce silicon steel with new lines

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 15:36:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that its subsidiary Tenova LOI Thermprocess has signed three contracts with China-based Sanbao Iron & Steel to supply three annealing and coating lines for non-grain-oriented silicon steel production.

These contracts represent the beginning of Sanbao Group’s entry into the silicon steel production segment and are part of the company’s “Cold rolled Silicon Steel and Metal Products Deep Processing Project” that aims to obtain the highest surface quality and best magnetic properties in non-grain-oriented electrical steel.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

