China’s rebar output down 0.1 percent in January-September 2025

In the January-September period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 143.387 million mt, down 0.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 102.111 million mt, increasing by 1.7 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 44.935 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 14.75 million mt, 11.705 million mt and 5.494 million mt, down 2.9 percent, down 0.3 percent and up 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first while edging up later. Rebar prices reached a peak in September at RMB 3,257/mt ($459/mt) on September 22, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,197/mt ($450/mt) on September 12-14, according to SteelOrbis’ data.