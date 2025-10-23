 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s rebar output down 0.1 percent in January-September 2025

Thursday, 23 October 2025 09:38:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 143.387 million mt, down 0.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 102.111 million mt, increasing by 1.7 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 44.935 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year.     

In September alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 14.75 million mt, 11.705 million mt and 5.494 million mt, down 2.9 percent, down 0.3 percent and up 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first while edging up later. Rebar prices reached a peak in September at RMB 3,257/mt ($459/mt) on September 22, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,197/mt ($450/mt) on September 12-14, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Romanian longs prices stable but headwinds grow from slow demand, aggressive offers

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices stop falling, outlook improves

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey exceeds EU HRC and coated sheet import quotas for Q4, rebar quota almost filled

22 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Turkey longs offers soften amid sluggish international demand, despite firm scrap prices

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

UAE-based Emsteel increases rebar offer prices for November output

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs demand moderate, prices mostly stable

21 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices still decline gradually

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

US domestic long steel pricing remains flat for eleventh week as demand remains balanced

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

US import long steel pricing mixed on tight local supply, sideways November scrap

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Mexican rebar prices trend higher amid reports of local scrap price hikes, wire rod stable

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer