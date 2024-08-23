 |  Login 
China’s MIIT suspends steel capacity replacement

Friday, 23 August 2024 09:28:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On August 23, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued a notice regarding the halting of steel capacity replacement.

From August 23, all regions should suspend announcements of new steel capacity replacement programs. Those who continue to publicize and announce steel capacity replacement programs will be regarded as violating the law regarding the addition of steel production capacity and will be notified as negative examples.

The MIIT stated that it will work with the relevant parties to speed up the study and revision of steel capacity replacement methods and to further improve the related policies and measures. The MIIT said it will issue and implement the new methods after soliciting views and suggestions from the relevant parties.


