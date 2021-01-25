﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s MIIT approves 101 steel scrap suppliers, total number now 478

Monday, 25 January 2021 15:59:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In a statement made on January 21, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the eighth batch of approved steel scrap suppliers nationally.

Accordingly, the MIIT approved  101 new steel scrap collecting and recycling enterprises in the eighth batch. The enterprises will be able to enjoy preferential policy benefits, for instance, substantial refunds of up to 30 percent on their VAT payments.

Since 2013, China has released seven lists of qualified steel scrap suppliers, up to a total number of 379, while this year the MIIT disqualified two steel scrap companies. As a result, there are now a total of 478 approved steel scrap enterprises.

As of January 1, China adopted new standards for the steel scrap industry, which lifted most of the restrictions on scrap imports and opened the import market which had been blocked since 2018.

After the introduction of the new standards, more scrap suppliers may seek MIIT approval for 2022. “More market players are seeking opportunities in the scrap business,” one market player commented.


Tags: scrap  Southeast Asia  raw mat  steelmaking  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jan

Shagang Group cuts scrap purchase price by $4.6/mt
25  Jan

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.02% in mid-Jan, stocks up 7.8%
18  Jan

NBS: China manages to increase crude steel output to 1.05 billion mt in 2020
15  Jan

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.51 percent in early January
07  Jan

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.76% in late Dec, stocks down 10.95%