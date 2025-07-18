 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s HRC output increases by 4.3 percent in Jan-Jun 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 09:24:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 114.01 million mt, increasing by 4.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 24.181 million mt, up 5.9 percent year on year.     

In June alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production outputs amounted to 19.315 million mt and 4.064 million mt, up 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In June, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up first while declining later, though fluctuated within a limited range in late June. The highest price level for HRC in May was seen at RMB 3,370/mt ($471/mt) on June 6-8 and the lowest level was observed on June 3 at RMB 3,330/mt ($466/mt). 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China finally move up, further rises expected

18 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China rebar offers edge up slightly, while ex-Malaysia prices most competitive

18 Jul | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 18, 2025 

18 Jul | Longs and Billet

China’s rebar output down 3.0 percent in January-June 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down 9.1 percent in January-June 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 7-13, 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

Ex-Asia wire rod moves sideways amid production cuts in China, demand still weak

17 Jul | Longs and Billet

Chinese pipe prices move up slightly

17 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China HDG offer prices show slight increase

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 17, 2025 

17 Jul | Longs and Billet