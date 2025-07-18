China’s HRC output increases by 4.3 percent in Jan-Jun 2025

In the January-June period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 114.01 million mt, increasing by 4.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 24.181 million mt, up 5.9 percent year on year.

In June alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production outputs amounted to 19.315 million mt and 4.064 million mt, up 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In June, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up first while declining later, though fluctuated within a limited range in late June. The highest price level for HRC in May was seen at RMB 3,370/mt ($471/mt) on June 6-8 and the lowest level was observed on June 3 at RMB 3,330/mt ($466/mt).