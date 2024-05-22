﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s HRC output growth slows to 7.4 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 11:24:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 70.494 million mt, increasing by 7.4 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), while in the January-March period the pace of the increase was nine percent.

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 15.03 million mt, up 24.4 percent year on year, also slowing down a little from the 26.6 percent rise in the first quarter.     

In April alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 18.204 million mt and 3.979 million mt, up 1.9 percent and 21.4 percent year on year, while down 1.7 percent and 7.7 percent month on month.

HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market indicated an overall uptrend in April amid improved demand and declining output, which eased the pressure from the supply side to a certain degree. The highest level of HRC prices in April was seen at RMB 3,970/mt ($559/mt) ex-warehouse during April 19-21, while the lowest level in the month was observed on April 1 at RMB 3,770/mt ($531/mt) ex-warehouse, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: Hrc Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import HRC prices rebound in Turkey, local offers still under pressure

22 May | Flats and Slab

Emirati buyers favor ex-Japan HRC though demand still sluggish

22 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices improve slightly amid futures gains

22 May | Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices in Vietnam recover amid China’s hikes, but Formosa’s prices fall in new deals

22 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Longs and Billet

Nucor CSP price increase seen by some as establishing a price floor under falling US steel prices

21 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters target higher prices despite buyers’ resistance

21 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices unchanged amid silent trade conditions

21 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

20 May | Flats and Slab