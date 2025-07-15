 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 2.8 percent in January-June 2025

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 09:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 24.8654 trillion ($3.5 trillion), up 2.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first six months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.6 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 3.4 percent and 7.5 percent year on year, respectively.  

In June alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 0.12 percent month on month.


