China’s CSCEC receives three new infrastructure contracts in North Africa

Chinese steel structure company China State Construction Engineering Corp. (CSCEC) has made a significant entry into the Moroccan market by securing contracts for two critical infrastructure projects.

According to the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), CSCEC has obtained three consecutive contracts in North Africa, including one in Egypt, bringing its global operations to 47 countries and regions worldwide.

Highway infrastructure project

The first Moroccan contract involves constructing steel bridges for the second section of Morocco's national highways. This project, funded by Morocco's National Highway Agency, requires 15,600 mt of steel structures and forms part of the country's infrastructure improvements ahead of hosting the 2030 World Cup.

High-speed rail development

The second major contract covers steel structures for Morocco's ambitious 430-kilometer Kenitra-Marrakesh high-speed rail line. Designed for speeds up to 320 kilometers per hour, this railway will become Africa's fastest once completed. The project requires 12,600 mt of steel structures.

Regional expansion

Beyond Morocco, CHINCA reported that CSCEC will also construct a 3,000 mt steel structure for a Hisense television manufacturing plant in Egypt. This project is expected to boost industrial distribution, create local employment opportunities, and enhance technological capacity in the region.