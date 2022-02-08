China’s coke output declines by 2.2 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:24:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, China produced 464 million mt of coke, down 2.2 percent year on year, according to the data issued by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In particular, the enterprises which produce both steel and coke posted an overall coke output at 110 million mt during the year, up 5.5 percent year on year, while other coking plants produced 354 million mt of coke, down 4.3 percent year on year.

Due to the tight supply of coking coal and the big increases in its prices, coke prices indicated big rises in 2021.

Moreover, China’s coke export volume amounted to 6.45 million mt in 2021, up 75.38 percent year on year. In addition, coke imports reached 1.33 million mt in 2021, down 55.3 percent year on year.