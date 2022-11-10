China’s coke imports down 67 percent in January-September

﻿
In the January-September period this year, China imported 364,900 mt of coke, down 66.72 percent year on year, while the average import prices stood at $439.04/mt, up 37.81 percent year on year. Meanwhile, Japan, Russia and Colombia became the top exporters of coke with their total volumes to China amounting to 346,900 mt during the period in question, according to data released by China's General Administration of Customs.

Meanwhile, as SteelOrbis reported earlier, in the given period China exported 7.3131 million mt of coke, up 41.17 percent year on year, while the average export price stood at $474.7/mt, up 40.47 percent year on year. India, Indonesia and Brazil accounted for a 44.52 percent share of China’s total coke exports.


