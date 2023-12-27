﻿
English
China’s annual coal demand likely to peak at 4.5 billion mt

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 16:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to the China Coal Industry Development Report for 2023 published by the China National Coal Association, China’s total coal consumption will likely indicate a slight increase in the coming period, while it is expected that China’s annual coal demand will likely peak at 4.5 billion mt, and it is expected to be around 4.0 billion mt in 2030.

In the coming years, China’s coal production will likely indicate a slight rise and will likely decline from 2027 when coal output may have reached its highest level. In 2030, production of coal in China will decrease to 4.2 billion mt. Accordingly, the production of coal in China will present a trend of “a steady increase-reaching a peak level-then following a downward movement”. So, for the near future China’s coal output is expected to indicate steady growth.


