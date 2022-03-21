Celsa France commissions new reheating furnace

Monday, 21 March 2022 15:46:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has announced that Celsa France, a part of Spanish-based CELSA Group, has commissioned its ultra-low emission reheating furnace supplied by Fives. The furnace is a part of a new wire rod mill of Celsa France.

According to the statement, the equipment was manufactured and delivered during the early stage of the pandemic when everything in Europe was shut down.

The new furnace, which has a 120 mt production capacity per hour, is specialized in the production of billets from the recovery of scrap. The final products, wire rods and bars, will be supplied to the construction market.