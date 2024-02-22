﻿
Canada initiates expiry review of AD and CVD duties on welded steel pipe from China

Thursday, 22 February 2024 13:53:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping and countervailing duties on carbon steel welded pipe from China. The current duties will expire on March 27, 2024.

The Canada Border Services Agency will make a decision no later than July 18, 2024, and the CITT will determine, no later than December 24, 2024, whether the continued or resumed dumping or subsidizing is likely to result in injury to the domestic industry.

The products under review currently falls under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7306.30.00.10, 7306.30.00.20 and 7306.30.00.30.


