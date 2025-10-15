 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.9 percent in January-September 2025

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 10:33:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 24.333 million units and 24.363 million units, increasing by 13.3 percent and 12.9 percent year on year, respectively, 0.6 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points faster than the rises recorded in the first eight months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.276 million units and 3.226 million units, increasing by 17.1 percent and 14.9 percent year on year, while rising by 16.4 percent and 12.9 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

