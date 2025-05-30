Brazil’s Itaminas joins forces with Hafeet Rail for iron ore exports to Gulf

Brazil-based iron ore producer Itaminas has announced that it will collaborate with the rail transport company Hafeet Rail, operator of a cross-country railway that will connect the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, to create a logistics and commercial hub for the export of iron ore to the Gulf region, with a focus on the decarbonization of the steel industry.

Under the agreement signed by the two companies, Hafeet Rail will transport iron ore produced by Itaminas in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais to the Middle East, thereby increasing the latter’s presence in the international markets. Furthermore, the logistics hub under construction in the UAE and Oman will create opportunities for other Brazilian miners. These miners will also be able to access the Gulf and Middle East regions more easily through the agreement.