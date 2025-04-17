Brazilian finished steel commercial balance shows high deficit in March

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, March saw Brazil exporting 131,485 mt of finished steel products valued at $106,118 million, while importing 406,782 mt worth $268,385 million. This compares to February’s figures of 225,972 mt at $201,444 million for exports and 228,627 mt at $181,047 million for imports.

This indicates a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 275,297 mt in March, compared to a deficit of 2,654 mt in February.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $162,127 million in March, against a deficit of $20.396 million recorded in February.

The main exported items in March were wire rod (30.8 percent), rebars (28.1 percent), coated flat products (13.0 percent), beams (12.0 percent), and HRC (11.8 percent).

The main imported items in March were HRC (35.3 percent), coated flat products (30.2 percent), rebars (8.5 percent), CRC (8.4 percent), and wire rod (8.1 percent).