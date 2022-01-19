﻿
Brazilian city suspends Vale works at iron ore terminal

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 21:42:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian city of Mangaratiba, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, suspended works Vale had been performing at its iron ore terminal, known as Ilha Gaíba Terminal (TIG).

Vale, which had been fined this week over iron ore contamination, is prevented from continuing maintenance works at its iron ore terminal. According to a media report by G1, Vale was reportedly performing works at the iron ore terminal with no licenses.

Vale told G1 it has all licenses from Rio de Janiero state environment regulator, INEA, to operate the terminal, “however, the city of Mangaratiba insists on imposing illegal and unjustified attacks against the company,” Vale said.

INEA said it is aware of the maintenance works at Vale’s iron ore terminal. It said those are routine works to prevent damages to the facility.


