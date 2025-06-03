Brazil starts antidumping investigation on steel imports from China

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, SECEX, announced the start of investigation on possible dumping in exports, from China to Brazil, of HRC of different dimensions and grades, including cut-to-length products and some special alloys.

SECEX has 70 days to conclude the investigation, which in principle will use as reference for market price the price in the US market, but the parties will have the right to request different countries for reference.

In 2024, Brazil imported 632,400 mt of HRC, of which 538,970 mt from China.