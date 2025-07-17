Bengang Steel Plates posts a net loss of RMB 1.405 billion in Jan-Jun 2025

Liaoning Province-based major Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. has announced that its net loss is expected to amount to RMB 1.405 billion in the January-June period this year, with the net loss shrinking by 9.4 percent compared to a net loss of RMB 1.551 billion in the same period of last year.

The company stated that the decreases in coke and coking coal contributed to the improvement in the performance, while the decreasing finished steel prices in the given period made the company hard to realize profit.