﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baowu Group to acquire second largest steelmaker in Xinjiang

Friday, 20 November 2020 15:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region-based Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Bayi Steel), a listed subsidiary of China Baowu Group, has announced that Xinjiang Tianshan Iron and Steel Union Co., Ltd, subsidiary of Bayi Steel’s controlling shareholder Baowu Group Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel Company (Bayi Steel Company), plans to acquire 100 percent equity in Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Xinjiang Co., Ltd, the second largest steelmaker in Xinjiang, for a total of RMB 2.181 billion ($0.33 billion).

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Xinjiang Co. has a registered capital of RMB 1.5 billion ($0.23 billion), with its business scope covering the production and sales of rebar, industrial oxygen, industrial nitrogen and straight argon, the processing and sales of minerals, and also sales of coke, tar, centrifugal ductile iron pipes and new composite pipes.

$1 = RMB 6.5786


Tags: China  Far East  M&A  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Nov

HBIS puts Laoting’s BF No. 2 into operation amid relocation from Tangshan
19  Nov

SHFE to cut fluctuation limit on ferrous metal futures contracts
18  Nov

China’s MOC and Customs remove some commodities from list of prohibited imports
16  Nov

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 11.2 percent in Oct
13  Nov

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.48% in early Nov, stocks up