Average new house prices in 100 cities up 0.04 percent in June

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 09:46:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June of the current year, the average new house price in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,205/square meter ($2,419/sq.m.), up 0.04 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage points slower than the month-on-month rise recorded in May, though up 0.88 percent year on year, 0.32 percentage point slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in May, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in June, the average second-hand house price in 100 major cities in China was RMB 16,026/square meter ($2,392/sq.m.), down 0.02 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage point faster than the declining pace recorded in May, while up 0.87 percent year on year, 0.52 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in May.