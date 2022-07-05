﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 cities up 0.04 percent in June

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 09:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June of the current year, the average new house price in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,205/square meter ($2,419/sq.m.), up 0.04 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage points slower than the month-on-month rise recorded in May, though up 0.88 percent year on year, 0.32 percentage point slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in May, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in June, the average second-hand house price in 100 major cities in China was RMB 16,026/square meter ($2,392/sq.m.), down 0.02 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage point faster than the declining pace recorded in May, while up 0.87 percent year on year, 0.52 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in May.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 5, 2022

05 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices move on downward trend

05 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mood downbeat in China’s billet market, import bids lag behind offers

05 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC prices decline as local and futures prices fall amid waning confidence in demand recovery

05 Jul | Flats and Slab

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 27

05 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

05 Jul | Flats and Slab

China’s coal supplies to quite sufficient this summer

05 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down in June 20-26

05 Jul | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices decline together with local prices

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate, down week on week

04 Jul | Longs and Billet