Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.05% in November

Monday, 04 December 2023 10:50:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November of the current year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,293/square meter ($2,282/sq.m.), up 0.05 percent month on month, while up 0.08 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in November, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 15,400/square meter ($2,169/sq.m.), down 0.56 percent month on month, 0.11 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in October, while down 3.21 percent year on year, 0.11 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month.

As of November 30, several quality improvement projects launched in some cities have exerted a positive impact on sales in the real estate industry.

$1 = RMB 7.1011


