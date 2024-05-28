Australia’s Mineral Resources to soon ship first iron ore to China’s Baowu Steel

﻿
Tuesday, 28 May 2024
       

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has announced that it has delivered its first iron ore shipment from its Onslow Iron project to the Port of Ashburton, ahead of its original schedule.

According to the statement, currently 113,000 wmt (wet metric tons) of iron ore are being loaded onto a bulk carrier, which will soon set sail for delivery to the world’s largest steelmaker China’s Baowu Steel Group.

“This project was stranded for more than a decade. In 2021, MinRes breathed new life into it and in less than three years we have planned, designed and have now delivered first ore on ship ahead of time and on budget,” Chris Ellison, managing director of MinRes, stated.

Having a lifespan of over 30 years, the Onslow Iron project will ship 35 million wmt of iron ore per year.


