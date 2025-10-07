ASEAN countries plan to establish regional steel council

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is moving forward with plans to establish an ASEAN Steel Council, aimed at enhancing construction safety, harmonizing steel standards, and strengthening industrial policy coordination across the region, according to media reports.

The initiative follows growing concern over structural safety amid rising seismic risks in parts of Southeast Asia following the earthquakes in Thailand and Myanmar. It also comes as the region faces challenges from overcapacity, global competition, and the urgent need to decarbonize steel production. Governments are seeking unified standards for steel grades and construction quality to safeguard urban infrastructure. The proposed ASEAN Council on Steel will bring together government representatives, trade ministries, and industrial regulators to coordinate on key policy areas such as standardization, trade remedies, capacity management, and sustainability.

The proposal has received positive feedback from industry bodies, including the Malaysian Iron & Steel Industry Federation (MISIF) and other national associations. Stakeholders say the council could promote greater policy consistency, reduce unfair trade practices, and accelerate the transition toward green steel production.

The formalization of the ASEAN Steel Council will be discussed at upcoming regional economic forums.