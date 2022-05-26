ArcelorMittal plans to develop pelletization and DRI plants in Mauritania

Thursday, 26 May 2022 11:49:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mauritania-based iron ore company SNIM to evaluate the opportunity to jointly develop a pelletization plant and a direct reduced iron (DRI) production plant in the country.

A pre-feasibility study will be carried over the next four to six months to see the viability of the project, which would take advantage of Mauritania’s potential for renewable electricity generation and green hydrogen production.