ArcelorMittal orders two new converters to be built at Dunkirk plant

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:18:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based Duro Felguera has announced that it has received an order from UK-based Primetals Technologies to manufacture two new converters for Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Dunkirk plant in France. The converters are planned to be installed next year.

The converters are planned to be among the largest in the world. Duro Felguera will construct and test the equipment at its plants in Gijón, Spain.

In July this year, ArcelorMittal Belgium commissioned the new LD converter (BOF) supplied by Primetals at its Gent plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.