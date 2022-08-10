﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal orders two new converters to be built at Dunkirk plant

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based Duro Felguera has announced that it has received an order from UK-based Primetals Technologies to manufacture two new converters for Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Dunkirk plant in France. The converters are planned to be installed next year.

The converters are planned to be among the largest in the world. Duro Felguera will construct and test the equipment at its plants in Gijón, Spain.

In July this year, ArcelorMittal Belgium commissioned the new LD converter (BOF) supplied by Primetals at its Gent plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: France European Union Production ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal to invest in new steel technology for heating industry

27 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal starts production at new annealing line in France

24 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal starts mothballing blast furnaces at Florange

24 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal considers opening blast furnace at Dunkerque, France

09 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest €180 million in Florange site

03 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

Arcelor Mittal to halt blast furnace at French plant

20 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest in new steel technology for heating industry

27 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal starts production at new annealing line in France

24 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal starts mothballing blast furnaces at Florange

24 Apr | Steel News