ArcelorMittal collaborates with three firms to integrate carbon capture technology into steelmaking

Thursday, 27 October 2022 17:06:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, Australian miner BHP Billiton, Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG) and Australia-based Mitsubishi Development have signed a collaboration agreement on a multi-year trial of MHIENG’s carbon capture technology with ArcelorMittal, according to a joint statement by ArcelorMittal and BHP Billiton. The companies will also conduct a feasibility and design study to support progress to full scale deployment.

The agreement involves a trial at ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Gent, Belgium, and at one of its direct reduced iron plants in North America. The parties will identify ways to enhance carbon capture and utilization and/or storage (CCUS) technologies in the steelmaking industry. The steel industry is estimated to account for around seven-to-nine per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

BHP and Mitsubishi Development, as key suppliers of high-quality steelmaking raw materials to ArcelorMittal’s European operations, will fund the trial that is anticipated to run for multiple years.

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030 in Europe and by 30 percent worldwide.