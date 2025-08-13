Anshan Iron and Steel produces first AG785 spherical tank steel in world

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel, a listed subsidiary of Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ansteel Group, has lately produced the first AG785 spherical tank steel, with 785MPa grade high strength, high toughness, and high-pressure resistance for deep-sea containers, in the world.

The product in question can meet the personalized material requirements of end-users for ultra-high-pressure designs, which will solve numerous challenges related to material performance and manufacturing molding, and effectively support the smooth progress of major national engineering demonstration projects.