Vietnam’s steel imports up in Jan from Dec, scrap imports fall

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.02 million mt, up 12.0 percent compared to December last year and down by 16.3 percent year on year, while its steel scrap imports decreased by 69.2 percent month on month and by 57.1 percent year on year to 176,940 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
|
Country
|
January (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
US
|
45,994
|
-41.2
|
Japan
|
27,284
|
-84.6
|
Hong Kong
|
22,817
|
-53.8
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
|
Country
|
January (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
China
|
331,324
|
-35.1
|
Japan
|
156,103
|
-8.1
|
South Korea
|
136,472
|
-11.6
|
Taiwan
|
128,207
|
13.5
|
Russia
|
117,549
|
-8.2