Vietnam’s steel imports up in Jan from Dec, scrap imports fall

Friday, 11 February 2022 16:42:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.02 million mt, up 12.0 percent compared to December last year and down by 16.3 percent year on year, while its steel scrap imports decreased by 69.2 percent month on month and by 57.1 percent year on year to 176,940 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

January (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

US

45,994

-41.2

Japan

27,284

-84.6

Hong Kong

22,817

-53.8

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

January (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

331,324

-35.1

Japan

156,103

-8.1

South Korea

136,472

-11.6

Taiwan

128,207

13.5

Russia

117,549

-8.2

