Colombian iron and steel export volume down 23.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:39:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period this year, Colombia exported 14,715 mt of ferronickel, up 37.8 percent, with a value of $62.12 million, rising by 52.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In February, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 6,491 mt and were worth $28.64 million, compared to 551 mt and $1.83 million in the same month last year, respectively.

In the January-February period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 19,210 mt, falling by 23.4 percent, with a value of $72.42 million, up by 8.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In February, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 8,734 mt, up by 98.8 percent, and were worth $33.48 million, increasing by 232.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.