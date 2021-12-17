Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 36.8 percent in January-November

Friday, 17 December 2021 09:20:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.11 million mt, down 8.8 percent compared to October, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-November period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 36.8 percent year on year to 12.20 million mt.

