﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 36.8 percent in January-November

Friday, 17 December 2021 09:20:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.11 million mt, down 8.8 percent compared to October, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-November period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 36.8 percent year on year to 12.20 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

163,891

-56.6

2,600,720

-20.1

US

140,785

1,011.7

916,227

448.2

Belgium

103,658

297.5

821,904

782.7

Cambodia

85,671

-29.7

1,131,927

-19.4

Malaysia

76,554

26.7

680,628

16.6

Tags: imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia  Viet Nam  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Dec

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-November
17 Dec

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat buys vessel to meet internal transportation needs
14 Dec

Vietnam’s steel imports down in Nov from Oct, scrap imports rise
10 Dec

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 52.5 percent in January-November
24 Nov

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s prestressed steel exports double in Jan-Oct