﻿
English
 | Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Welded pipe prices trend down in Turkey due to low demand

Turkish welded pipe segment has seen a price decrease over the week, taking into account lower demand and diverse expectations in ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.